Sharon L. Mueller
Sharon L. Mueller

HOBART, IN - Sharon L. Mueller, age 83, of Hobart, was called home on July 25, 2020. Sharon was an active member of Augustana Lutheran Church in Hobart. She enjoyed being involved with church activities and served on numerous committees. Sharon was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dale D. and Marguerite I. Frailey; brother Irwin G. Frailey and her husband of 26 years Jack D. Mueller. Sharon is survived by her sister Joan M. (Richard) Sikora; four children Mark (Connie) Dacey, Janice (Jeff) Kytle, Michelle (Bob) Cordes, and Tim (Kim Rettig) Mueller; six grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation for Sharon will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will take place on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS (Hobart). Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Augustana Lutheran Church Food Pantry, 207 Kelly Street, Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
