Sharon Leah Fisko

SOUTH BEND, IN - Sharon, 77, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born on April 5, 1941 in Hammond, IN to the late Raymond and Rose (Collette) Orr. Also preceded in death by twin sisters, Colleen Abate and Collette Kenward, and a brother, John Orr.

Sharon's husband, James Fisko, survives along with their daughter, Sarah (Thomas) Fisko-Bushong; son, Paul (Lauren) Fisko; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Madeline Bushong, Gabriella, Olivia and Alexander Fisko; sister, Leah Orr; many nieces and nephews; and "adopted son", Yoshihisa (Natsu) Ikurumi.

Visitation is 4:00-6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Joseph F. H., 1827 Ireland Rd, South Bend, with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Paul's Chapel, 3602 S. Ironwood Dr, with a 1-hour visitation prior to mass. Full Obituary and condolences to family at www.sjfh.net.