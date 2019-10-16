Sharon Lee Clark

PORTAGE, IN - Sharon Lee Clark, age 69, of Portage formerly of Marion, IN passed away peacefully, Monday, September 30, 2019. She was born on August 13, 1950 in Gary, IN to Oren L. Clark and Twyla (nee Lute) Clark. She will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

Sharon is survived by her parents, Twyla and Donald Boswell; brother, Greg (Kelly Weldon) Boswell; three sisters, Pamela Boswell, Nancy Boswell and Paula (Lai) Salmonson; many nieces and nephews other loving family members and friends. Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Oren Clark and sister, Deborah Oresik Sr.

In Lieu of flowers donations in Sharon's memory maybe made to St. Jude Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis TN 38101-9908.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Friends may gather with the family on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service also at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL.

For more information, please call 219-762-3013.