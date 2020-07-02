Sharon Lee Gonzalez (nee Blazic)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Sharon Lee Gonzalez (nee Blazic), age 77, of Merrillville, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Methodist Hospital. She was born on July 19, 1942 to the late John and Ann Blazic.

"There's a place I travel when I want to roam, and nobody knows it but me. The roads don't go there and the signs stay home, and nobody knows it but me. It's far, far away and way, way afar, it's over the moon and sea/and wherever you're going that's wherever you are. And nobody knows it but me."

Sharon is survived by her grandson, Joseph Gonzalez; great grandson, Onyx Gonzalez; dear friends, Maysha, Judy and Altes.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Blazic.

A funeral service for Sharon will be Friday, July 3, 2020 at 12:00 Noon, with visitation just prior from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at REES FUNERAL HOMES, BRADY CHAPEL, 3781 Central Ave, Lake Station.