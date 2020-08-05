Sharon Lynn Phelps (Wilson)

SHINGLE SPRINGS, CA - Sharon Lynn Phelps (Wilson), 85, of Shingle Springs, CA went to be with the Lord on July 14, 2020 in Mesa, AZ. She passed away with family at her side. Sharon was born in Gary, IN on July 30th, 1934 to Charles and Jewell Wilson. She was preceded by her parents, sister, Candi Stasiek (Wilson); and husband, Harold Phelps. She is survived by her son, Brian (wife Mei) Phelps of CA; daughter, Nikki Savoie of MN; sister, Kimberly Wilson of AZ; sister, Lani Wilson of MN; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Sharon also leaves behind two special friends Cliff Smithee of CA, and Sandy Shrader of IN. Sharon graduated Lew Wallace High School in Gary, IN in 1952.