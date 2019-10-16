Sharon M. Grill (nee Kreten)

ORLAND PARK, IL - Sharon M. Grill (nee Kreten) age 78, beloved wife for 57 years to Keith E. Grill, owner of Gus Bock Hardware Stores. Loving mother of Jeanne (Greg) Billo, Laura (Troy) Rogers, Tom, Rob (Beth), Greg (Peggy), Keith (Jennifer), Susie (Pete) Grant, Mary Jo, Kari, Andy, Matthew, Penny, Sara, and the late Jason, the late Charlie, and the late Danny. Cherished grandmother of 25 and great-grandmother of six. Dear sister of Betsy (Dan) O'Driscoll, and the late Joseph (Shirley "Bunny") Kreten. Devoted daughter of the late Matthew and Monica Kreten. Sharon was a devout Catholic and faithful servant of our Lord. She was an advocate for those with disabilities and had an incredible heart for children--especially those with special needs.

Visitation Thursday 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from COLONIAL CHAPEL, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (Wheeler Dr./155th & Harlem) Orland Park, IL to St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 9300 W. 167th St., Orland Park, IL. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to United Cerebral Palsy Seguin Foundation, 7550 183rd St., Tinley Park, IL 60477 or St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Stephen Church, 17500 84th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400.