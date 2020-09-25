Sharon M. (Waddell) Self

NASHVILLE, TN - Sharon M. (Waddell) Self, age 50, of Nashville, TN passed away September 15, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Cheryll Hirlston. Survived by father, Larry (Mary) Waddell; children: Thomasena (Michael) Wilson, Damien Nunez, Corina (Ryan) McCance; sisters: Cindy Joganic (Nikko, Asia, Gauge, Jade), Michele Ellis, Nicole (Evan) Shelbourne; brother, Doug Waddell.

A private memorial service will be held October 2 and 3, 2020 in her birthplace of Northwest Indiana.