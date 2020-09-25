1/
Sharon M. (Waddell) Self
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sharon M. (Waddell) Self

NASHVILLE, TN - Sharon M. (Waddell) Self, age 50, of Nashville, TN passed away September 15, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Cheryll Hirlston. Survived by father, Larry (Mary) Waddell; children: Thomasena (Michael) Wilson, Damien Nunez, Corina (Ryan) McCance; sisters: Cindy Joganic (Nikko, Asia, Gauge, Jade), Michele Ellis, Nicole (Evan) Shelbourne; brother, Doug Waddell.

A private memorial service will be held October 2 and 3, 2020 in her birthplace of Northwest Indiana.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial service
her birthplace of Northwest Indiana
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Memorial service
her birthplace of Northwest Indiana
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved