Sharon Mae Borman (nee Batchelor) MERRILLVILLE, IN - Sharon Mae Borman (nee Batchelor), age 72 of Merrillville, formerly of Black Oak, passed away peacefully May 24, 2020 with her family at her side. She was a graduate of Calumet HS, class of 1965. Sharon began her career as a volunteer at Black Oak Elementary and worked to become Head Cook before she retired. Sharon is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ralph Borman. Her children Cheryl, Frank (Billie), Ralph (Stacy). Grandchildren Robert Jr, Brandon, Derek, Dustin, Hayley, and Hannah. Great grandchildren, Gunner, Robert III, Isabelle. And her dog Maddy. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Sadie Batchelor. Visitation will be private and entrusted held at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
