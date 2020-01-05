Sharon R. Pruzin (nee Smith)

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Sharon R. Pruzin (nee Smith) of Cedar Lake, formerly of Merrillville, IN age 74, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Jack; children: Kathryn L. Pruzin of Gary, IN and Michael (Kristie) Pruzin of Fishers, IN; precious grandchildren: Kyla and Cory; and aunt, Shirley (late, Jack) Snedden. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Mary Smith.

Sharon was a 1963 graduate of George Rodgers Clark High School. She had retired from Gainer Bank and volunteered at St. Clare Clinic in Crown Point. Sharon was a member of the Woman's Guild of Our Lady of Consolation. She enjoyed reading and her Miniature Schnauzers. Sharon loved her grandchildren dearly and will be missed.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Kennedy and Main St.) Schererville, IN from 2:00 to 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Consolation, 8303 Taft St, Merrillville, IN 46410 with Rev. Peter J. Muha officiating. Sharon will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of Mass and services will conclude at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to or Hospice of Calumet http://www.hospicecalumet.org would be appreciated.

