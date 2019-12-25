Sharon R. White (nee Sutton)

CROWN POINT, IN - Sharon R. White (nee Sutton) age 78 of Crown Point, formerly of Griffith and Monon, passed away on Saturday December 21, 2019. She is survived by her sons Ray (Rachelle) White Jr. and Shawn (Megan Welch) White; grandchildren Benjamin Parkton, Jason Parkton, Garrett White, Morgan White, Ty White, Tyler Jones, Addyson White, and Lillyian White; great grandchildren Chloe and Zachary Parkton; Brother Gary (Dena) Sutton of Griffith; brothers in law Bobby (Earline) White of Highland, Ted (Camille) White of Highland; sisters in law Ruth White of Hammond and Betty Jean White of Wawaka, IN; and by her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Hazel Sutton; husband Raymond "Big Ray" White Sr.(who passed on August 8, 2019); daughter Trudy Parkton; sister Marjorie (John) Verbich; brothers Don and Tom; sister in law Helen (Howard) Herron; nephews John Verbich Jr. and Timothy White; niece Gail Elmer; and by her great niece Rhonda Louie.

Funeral services will be held on Friday December 27, 2019 at 10:00am at the WHITE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Shawn Cornett officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Lane Cemetery in Schererville, IN. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday December 26, 2019 from 3:00-8:00pm at the WHITE FUNERAL HOMElocated at 921 W. 45th Ave. in Griffith, IN.

Sharon was a graduate of Morton High School class of 1959. She was the former co-owner (along with Charlotte Robinson) of Just-a-Notion Craft Store in Griffith. When her children, grandchildren, nephews and nieces were competing in sports, she could be found in the stands cheering them on. Along with her husband "Big Ray", she enjoyed spending weekends at their cottage on Christie Lake in Michigan and eventually their home on Lake Shafer in Monticello. She was a Red Hat Lady, a volunteer at the White County Food Pantry, and a founding member of Women for Women in White County. Sharon played softball in her younger years on the Stanley Styles Women's Softball Team and she enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing cards, watching football and NASCAR, and spending time with her family and friends especially during birthdays and holidays. In 2011, Sharon suffered a stroke and her and Big Ray made the decision to move back to be closer to their sons, settling in Crown Point.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Stroke Care at Franciscan Health Lafayette East 1701 South Creasy Lane, Lafayette, IN 47905.

