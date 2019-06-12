Sharon Regina Kras (nee McCormick)

CROWN POINT, IN - Sharon Regina Kras (nee McCormick), 78, of Crown Point, returned home to our Heavenly Father's arms on June 10, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in our Heavenly Father's love supported her in this struggle and ultimately provided her peace until the end.

Sharon was born to the late Charles and Cecelia "Lorene" (nee Brouillette) McCormick in Vincennes, IN on March 15, 1941. Her family would later relocate in 1958 to Marktown, IN where she graduated from Roosevelt High School, East Chicago, IN. Sharon would ultimately meet and marry the love of her life, Julian Kras. Despite life's hectic schedules, she always treasured the time she spent with her family. Sharon's passion and delight was serving God and taking care of her many beloved grandchildren and great-grandson. She was active at St. Michael's Catholic Church and headed the parish Prayer Ministry as well as selflessly providing comfort to others by providing them the 'Eucharistic of the Sick'. She was an avid Chicago White Sox, Bulls and Bears fan. She is preceded in death by her brother Phillip McCormick and her sister Rebecca McCormick along with several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Survivors include husband Julian Kras and their four children, sons David (Elizabeth) Kras of Madison, WI and Michael (Lindsey) Kras of Frankfort, IL, daughters Lisa (Scott) Sanderson of Kalamazoo, MI and Kelly (Michael) Lockhart of Hobart, IN; along with several grandchildren, a great-grandson and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister Linda Paine of Corpus Christi, TX.

Family, friends and others whose lives Sharon touched are invited to FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John, IN from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Funeral services begin on Friday with prayers at the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. followed by a 10:30 a.m. mass at St. Michael Catholic Church 1 W Wilhelm St., Schererville, with burial at St. Michael Church Cemetery. A reception will follow at St. Michaels. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are sent to St. Michael's "Our Lasting Legacy" fund. The family would also like to thank all the wonderful people at Assured Home Healthcare and Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.fagenmiller.com