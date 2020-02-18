Sharon S. Newhard

VALPARAISO, IN - Sharon S. Newhard 78 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born December 5, 1941 in East Chicago, IN to John and Pauline (Chiti) Canham. On October 27, 1962 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith she married Michael D. Newhard who passed away March 30, 2016.

Sharon is survived by her children Michael J. Newhard and Dianna Harris both of Valparaiso, her grandchildren Kyle and Christopher Newhard and Christine and Ella Harris all of Valparaiso, her sisters Diane (Lamar) Stofko of Glendale, AZ, Betty (Terry) Swarthout of St. John, Margie (Keith) Kozup of Griffith and John (Theresa) Canham of Highland. Several nieces and nephews also survive her. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Christine M. Newhard on May 22, 1984 and her parents. Sharon was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso and the St. Paul Oasis Club. She worked for many years for the Valparaiso Community Schools Lunch Program, and also as a CNA at Whispering Pines Nursing Care Facility and in Outpatient and Recovery at Porter Memorial Hospital.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd. in Valparaiso. Rev. Jeff Burton will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3:00-8:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St. in Valparaiso and Friday, at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of mass. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Christine M. Newhard Memorial Scholarship Fund at Indiana University.

