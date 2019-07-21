Sharon S. Rocchio

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Sharon S. Rocchio, 69, of Indianapolis, passed away July 16, 2019. She was born November 11, 1949 in Kokomo, Indiana to the late Charles and Dorothy Stahl. Sharon received her Bachelor's Degree in journalism from Indiana University in 1971 and worked for 32 years at the Kokomo Tribune and the Times of Northwest Indiana in Valparaiso. At the Kokomo Tribune she met Pasquale A. Rocchio and they were married June 14, 1975. She moved to Indianapolis to be near her grandchildren, whom she adored more than anything else. During her 16 years in Indianapolis she worked at Nordstrom and was a devoted member of Little Flower Catholic Church in her neighborhood. Among many other things, Sharon was a writer, philosopher, traveler, gardener, volunteer, teacher, and even pilot. She was well read, opinionated, and always open to a lively discussion over a glass of wine. Her family dearly hopes there aren't any typos in this obituary.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church, 4720 E. 13th St.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Pasquale A. Rocchio; children, Francesco (Courtney) Rocchio, Anna (David) Tait, Michael Rocchio, Nicholas (Maggie) Rocchio; sisters, Charlaine Schmidt and Jill Ellis; and eight grandchildren. Two grandchildren preceded her in death. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.