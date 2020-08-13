1/
Sharon Sue Abascal-Pondo
1951 - 2020
Sharon Sue Abascal-Pondo

MAYFIELD, KY - It is with great sadness that the family of Sharon Sue Abascal-Pondo announces her passing.

Sharon Sue Abascal-Pondo, aka Sharon Fisher, 68, of Mayfield, KY formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on August 4, 2020 in Surprise, AZ.

She was born in East Chicago, IN to Manuel and Rose Abascal on September 2, 1951. She and her four siblings grew up in the East Chicago, IN area and lived and worked locally. She attended East Chicago Washington High School.

She married the father of her children, Ronald W. Pondo Sr. on February 24, 1973. The couple had three children: son, Ronald W. Pondo Jr., AZ, daughter, Cherly S. Pondo-Ortiz (Roy), Hebron, IN and son, Roz A. Pondo (Jaime), Griffith, IN. She later remarried to Barry Fisher and lived in Mayfield, KY. Sharon enjoyed her time with family and friends.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Rose Abascal (nee Basulto); brother, Bryan Abascal; sister, Sandra Abascal-Padzik and ex-husband, Ronald W. Pondo Sr.

She is survived by her brothers: Mel E. Abascal (Marybeth) and Alan K. Abascal; children and grandchildren.

The family will arrange a Celebration of Life this upcoming October. Sharon will be missed by many that loved and knew her.



Published in The Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
