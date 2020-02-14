Sharon Walker

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Walker.
Service Information
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-836-5000
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
8178 Cline Ave.
Crown Point, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sharon Walker

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Sharon Walker, age 82, of Schererville, passed away surrounded by her family on February 11, 2020. She is survived by her loving sons: William (Pam) Walker and Michael (Denise) Walker; loving grandchildren: William Walker Jr., Sara (Jason) Quanstrom, Michael Walker Jr., Samantha (Dustin) Eisele, Eric Walker, and Katherine Walker; great granddaughters: Kennedy and Camryn Quanstrom. Sharon enjoyed gardening, painting, and owning and running the Maple Manor apartment buildings.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday February 16, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A service will be held DIRECTLY at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery (meet by the office), 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN at 11:00 a.m. on Monday February 17, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (www.nationalbreastcancer.org) in her loving memory. Please visit www.burnskish.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Feb. 14, 2020
bullet Breast Cancer
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.