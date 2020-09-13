1/
Sharon Winegarden
Sharon Winegarden

MERRILLVILLE - Sharon Winegarden, age 66, of Merrillville, IN passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Michael Winegarden; children: Patricia (Frank) Marple and John Shores; grandchildren: Kaitlyn Marple, Jaclyn (Wilmert) Mancia, and Hunter Marple; great-grandchild, Lincoln Mancia; sisters: Donna Pearson and Barbara (Jason) Sieloff. She was preceded in death by her parents: Jack and Mabel Pearson; and brother, Jack Pearson.

Sharon was formerly employed as an Assistant Manager at American Sales.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES in Merrillville.

Leave a message or share a memory on Sharon's guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.




Published in The Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 769-3322
