Shaw W. Spurlock

HOBART, IN - Shaw W. Spurlock, 64, of Hobart, passed away on February 14, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Cheryl; loving daughter Tracey (Josh) Coons; granddaughters Alexis, Brooklyn and Caylee; mother Virginia Spurlock; sister Karen Spurlock; his buddy dog Wrigley and friends and family. Shaw is preceded in death by his father Shaw "Wayne" Spurlock; his sister-in-law Donna "Dee" Maples and other family members. He retired after 29 years of service with the Lake County Sheriff Department as a Detective. He loved sports, his Cubbies, watching his granddaughter's softball games and babysitting them. He loved his music. He was loved and will be missed by many.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon with a Service at 12:00 noon at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY, 370 North County Line Road, Hobart, IN 46342. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN. For further information please call 219-940-3791 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.