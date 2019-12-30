Sheila Ann Sikora

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY AMAZING DAUGHTER, SHEILA ANN SIKORA. My world shattered 14 years ago today when you died in the accident. We cannot fathom how different our lives would be if you were still here. It is stunning how one broken heater could alter the lives of so many people. We all miss the love and laughter you would have showered on your grandchildren. Knowing they will never know you breaks my heart. Please shine down on them and try to make up for the ache we feel in your absence. I am not sure how we have made it 5,110 days on earth without you. I am hopeful I will get to see you soon. You were my entire world. Your Mom, Elizabeth Markiewicz (Busia)