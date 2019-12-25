Sheila Callahan (nee Smith)

HAMMOND, IN - Sheila Callahan, age 91 of Hammond, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She is survived by her two daughters: Kathleen (Norman) Szymonik and Deborah (William) Cook: one son: Patrick (Christina)Callahan. Four grandchildren: Renee (Edward) Thometz, Denise (Timothy) Szorc, David (Shelley) Szymonik and Michelle (John) O'Connor. Eight Great-grandchildren: Ryan, Jacob, Kyle, Allison, Melanie, Audrey, Bailey and Sydney; One Sister-in-law Bette Callahan; niece Sharon Illijanich; nephew, Don Reichert. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, James "Jim" Callahan.

Family and friends are invited to share a time of Visitation on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, 46323. Funeral Mass Saturday, December 28, 2019 Directly at St. Catherine of Siena Church 6605 Kentucky Ave. Hammond, IN with Father Steve Kosinski officiating. There will be a time of visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery will follow.

Sheila was born in East Chicago, IN but has been a long time resident of Hammond. She was a long time active member of St. Catherine of Siena Church, the Rosary Sodality, Knights of Columbus Wives Club and Parrish Advisory Committee. Sheila was retired from Industrial Counseling as a drug and alcohol counselor.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the Cancer Resource Centre, 926 Ridge Road, Munster, IN or Humane Indiana 421-45th Street, Munster, IN. For further information please call Bocken Funeral Home at 219-844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com.