Sheila J. Diaz (Jones)

HOBART, IN - Sheila J. Diaz (Jones), age 61, of Hobart, passed away April 7, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Noel; son Michael; daughter Regina; grandchildren.

Services and interment will be held privately. Burns Funeral Home (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery.

www.burnsfuneral.com