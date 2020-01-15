Sheldon "Shelly" Block

BUFFALO GROVE, IL - Sheldon "Shelly" Block, age 91, passed away on January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Roth), son of the late Norman and Rachel Block, brother of the late Sylvia (Sidney) Gottesmann, and brother-in-law of the late Leo (Janet) Roth and the late Melvin (Lenore) Roth. Shelly was a loving father to Barbara (Mitch) Bryan, Jeff (Sharon) Block, Steve Block and Susan (Bruce) Hinshaw; devoted grandfather to Becca (Teddy) Ogilvie, Nina Bryan, Max, Eli, Sam

and Annie Gabovitch; and "bonus" grandchildren David and Richard Gardiner and Clare and Kate Hinshaw; and adoring greatgrandfather to Coraline and Clementine Ogilvie. Shelly was a loving and generous uncle, cousin and friend to many.

A Chicago native and graduate of DePaul University, Shelly was a long-time resident of Northwest Indiana.

Chapel service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on January 16, 2020, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN. Interment at Portage (Beth-El) Cemetery in Portage, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana or a . www.kishfuneralhome.net