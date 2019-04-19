SHELVIA MURRAY

Shelvia Murray

IN LOVING MEMORY OF SHELVIA MURRAY, MY WIFE, OUR MOTHER AND GRANDMOTHER ON HER 8TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought of you yesterday and the day before that too. We think of you in silence and often speak your name, all we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part, God has you in His keeping, we have you in our heart. May you continue to rest in peace. With Love, Your Family
Published in The Times on Apr. 19, 2019
