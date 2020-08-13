Shenchou Hsiamei

Shenchou Hsiamei was born on February 21, 1943, in Zhejiang, China; as a young child, she fled communist China with her entire village and they settled in Taiwan. Foremost in her classes, she nonetheless had to quit school to work, and despite hardship, she sought to self-educate and travel at each opportunity. From 2018 until now, she was caught in the bosom of Christ's love through her family in Indiana and died in the arms of His peace and grace on August 6, 2020; may God have mercy on her soul.

Hsiamei is survived by two daughters; two son-in-laws and their families; a widow of her late son; a son and his wife and her daughters' families including six grandchildren and a grandson-in-law.

A viewing will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Moeller Funeral Home on 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, IN 46385. Service begins at 1:00 p.m. and will be broadcast over Zoom to family and friends. Officiates, Pastor Larry Starett, of Open Bible Church in Chesterton and Brother Jerry Wang of Valparaiso Chinese Christian Association. Interment at Angelcrest Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN.