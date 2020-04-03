Sheri Ann Manske

PHOENIX, AZ - Sheri Ann Manske, age 45 of Phoenix, AZ passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born on March 30, 1974 in Valparaiso, IN to Thomas and Nancy (Bart) Manske.

Sheri is survived by her mother, Nancy Manske of Valparaiso; two brothers, Michael (Mary) Manske, Thomas Manske Jr.; sister, Anne (Josh Twombley) Twombley; and best friend and boyfriend of 13 years, Scott Spaulding; nephew, Nicholas; nieces, Olivia, Caroline, Julia. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas James Manske, Sr.

Sheri will be missed by her many close friends, co-workers and family members. Her special furry friends, her kitties Rocket, Gatsby and Teddy will be sad and miss her too. We celebrate her life dedicated to the health care profession. Through her years working in the NICU (neonatal) at many hospitals, she has cared for thousands of newborn babies who were very sick as they entered early into life. We are so lucky to have had her in our lives--Sheri touched the lives of so many and made a difference on her journey through life.

Private family services for Sheri will be held at a later date and she will be laid to rest at Heritage Cemetery, Portage, IN.

Memorial donations in Sheri's honor may be made to Our Lady Of Sorrows Catholic Church, 356 W 700 N, Valparaiso, IN 46385.

