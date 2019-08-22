Sherlianne Slepcevich

(August 23, 1955 - August 18, 2019)

CROWN POINT, IN - Sherlianne Slepcevich was a resident of Crown Point, where she dedicated her life to her family. She passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones Bud, Robert, and Kristen. Everyone that had the privilege of knowing Sherlianne will remember her for her one of a kind personality, and smile that could light up a room. Her love for her children was matched only by the love she had for her granddaughters, Sara and Kate Locke, who adored their GiGi. We know Sherlianne was met by her beloved shih-tzu Susie, father, Bill Mitchell, and finally able to hold granddaughter, Emily, who was born into heaven.

Please join her family in celebrating her life during an open house at Innsbrook Country Club on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 PM. Sherlianne wished to be remembered as the full of life, young at heart, vibrant woman we knew and loved.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.