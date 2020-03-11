Sherry Lynn Fultz

CHESTERTON, IN - Sherry Lyn Fultz 45 of Chesterton passed away on March 6, 2020 at her home. Born on December 8, 1974 in Valparaiso, IN to the late Ronald (Linda Hisey) Yager. Sherry was a 1993 graduate of Portage High School and received her degree in Accounting from Purdue University. She was married to Mike Fultz on August 29, 2015 in Las Vegas, NV. Sherry was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed going to concerts, playing softball, watching family feud, having cookouts, spending time with people and engaging with them and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survived by husband Mike Fultz; sister Pam (Joe) Royko; niece and nephew Zach and Gabby; in-laws Wally (Judy) Fultz, and fur-babies Niko, Bandit and Thor.

A visitation for Sherry will be held on Friday March 13, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 PM in the PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 2700 Willowcreek Road Portage, IN 46368. As per family wishes cremation rites will follow the services.

Memorials for Sherry can be made to P.A.W.S. Sherry will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

To view the online memorial please visit http://www.frazierfuneralhome.net.