Sherry Ohlfest

VALPARAISO, IN - Sherry Ohlfest, 82 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born March 30, 1937 in Atchison, KS to the late Cloyd and Hazel (Hanna) Vermilion. Sherry graduated from Valparaiso University and made her career as a High School English Teacher with Portage Schools for over 30 years, before retiring in 1994. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she sung in the choir for many years, served as a CASA, and was a devoted supporter of VU basketball. She loved birds and dogs, enjoyed travelling with friends, and indulging in a Manhattan. Shery was an avid reader, belonging to many book clubs and taking a particular interest in WWII History. She was a lifelong learner who always stayed up to date on the newest technology. Sherry will be remembered as an intelligent woman, who loved her family dearly.

In 1959, Sherry married John "Jack" Ohlfest, who preceded her in death in 1999. She is survived by daughter, Katrina Hensel of Twin Lakes, WI; grandchildren: Jordan and Nate Hensel; half-brothers: Jon and Glen Vermilion; sister-in-law, Carol (Shelby) Tate; nephew, Scott (Gwendolyn) Tate; niece, Stefanie (Scott) O'Donnell; great-niece, Amalie Tate; and her four legged friend, Mae.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Dr., Valparaiso, with visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lakeshore Paws. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.