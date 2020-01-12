Sherry Ohlfest (1937 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry Ohlfest.
Service Information
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN
46383
(219)-462-0535
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
1700 Monticello Park Dr
Valparaiso, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
1700 Monticello Park Dr
Valparaiso, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sherry Ohlfest

VALPARAISO, IN - Sherry Ohlfest, 82 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born March 30, 1937 in Atchison, KS to the late Cloyd and Hazel (Hanna) Vermilion. Sherry graduated from Valparaiso University and made her career as a High School English Teacher with Portage Schools for over 30 years, before retiring in 1994. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she sung in the choir for many years, served as a CASA, and was a devoted supporter of VU basketball. She loved birds and dogs, enjoyed travelling with friends, and indulging in a Manhattan. Shery was an avid reader, belonging to many book clubs and taking a particular interest in WWII History. She was a lifelong learner who always stayed up to date on the newest technology. Sherry will be remembered as an intelligent woman, who loved her family dearly.

In 1959, Sherry married John "Jack" Ohlfest, who preceded her in death in 1999. She is survived by daughter, Katrina Hensel of Twin Lakes, WI; grandchildren: Jordan and Nate Hensel; half-brothers: Jon and Glen Vermilion; sister-in-law, Carol (Shelby) Tate; nephew, Scott (Gwendolyn) Tate; niece, Stefanie (Scott) O'Donnell; great-niece, Amalie Tate; and her four legged friend, Mae.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Dr., Valparaiso, with visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lakeshore Paws. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in The Times on Jan. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.