Sherry P. Sury (nee Grys)

ST. JOHN, IN - Sherry P. Sury (nee Grys), age 73, late of St. John, passed away March 11, 2020. Sherry is survived by her children: Jackie (Jacob) Huppenthal, Angelique (Zon) Haralovich, and Lisa (Roy) Calarese; grandchildren: Isaiah, Damian, Jake, Aaron, Jordan, Madison, Xavier, and Zachary; sister in law Elaine Sury; nephews: Bryan, Mark, Joe, Luke; nieces: Brenda, Mary; dear friends: Melanie, Karen, Kathy, and Barb. She is preceded in death by her husband Jim as well as her parents and sister Cindy. Sherry was the former Clerk Treasurer for the Town of St. John. She was an auxiliary member of the St. John VFW Post #717.

Visitation Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Monday, March 16, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John to Holy Name Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Humane Indiana. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.