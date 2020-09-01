1/
Sheryl A. Bull
1957 - 2020
{ "" }
Sheryl A. Bull

HOBART, IN - Sheryl A. Bull, age 62, of Hobart, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Methodist Hospital, Southlake. She was born in Pineville, KY on December 7, 1957 to the late Kermit and Dorothy (nee Partin) Gibson.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Rick Bull; sister, Jennifer (Ronald, Jr.) Bysiek, and niece, Ariel.

She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
August 31, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Sheryl’s passing. Praying for the family to find comfort through Jesus.
Penny Click
Penny Click
Friend
