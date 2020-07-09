1/1
Shirley A. Zick
1929 - 2020
Shirley A. Zick

CHESTERTON, IN - Shirley A. Zick, age 91, of Chesterton, IN formerly of Hebron and Gary, IN and Lansing, IL passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born on May 10, 1929 in Chicago, IL to Edwin and Grace (Jackson) Carlson.

Shirley is survived by daughters, Kathleen (George) Millet and Judith (Eugene) Chemma; son, William "Bill" (Colleen) Zick; sister, Elizabeth (John) Kresach; brother, William Carlson; sister-in-law, Carol Carlson; brother-in-law, Stanley "Ron" Richardson; sisters-in-law, Lavergne (Robert) Balacky and Dolores Shuton; grandchildren, Melanie (Jordan) Smithers, Michele (Steve) Irzyk, Kristin (Chase) Saylor, Scott Chemma (Megan Potosky), Lauren (Tim) Gramenz, Samantha (Alex) Thien and Taylor Zick; great grandchildren, Brianna and Bradley Irzyk, Kinslee and Liam Gramenz, Lillian Thien, Adalae and Isaac Saylor. She was also survived by her caregiver Nancy Stephens.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William F. Zick Jr.; brothers, Robert (Donna) Carlson and Richard Carlson; sister, Virginia Richardson and sister-in-law, Janet Carlson.

Shirley graduated from Thorton Fractional North High School in Calumet City, IL and worked for the Alumni Association for many years. She completed beauty school and worked as a beautician for many years. She also worked for Gordon's Department Store in Gary for some time and she was one of the first vendors who sold antiques at Yesterday's Treasures in Chesterton.

Due to Covid restrictions the family will be holding private services at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME in Chesterton with Entombment to take place at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude, Dunes Hospice, your local food pantry or St. Agnes Day Services Center in Valparaiso or any local Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.




Published in The Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
517 Broadway
Chesterton, IN 46304
(219) 926-1330
