Shirley Ann Krulik (Hood)

1/18/1949 - 9/14/2016

No Farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it and only God can tell us why. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. Love, Your Family

Shirley Ann Krulik (Hood) of Black Oak, Gary, IN passed away September 14, 2016. She was born at St. Margaret Hospital, Hammond, graduated from Calumet High School in 1968, worked at Montgomery Wards Senior year, Simmon Com from 1968-1977 and US Steel for 29 years. Her passion was gardening, she canned almost everything, planted flowers and loved her dog, Imes.

Left behind, deceased father, Frank Krulik Sr., mother, Marie Krulik; sister, Bonnie Krulik; brother, Frank Krulik Jr., sister, Jeanie Marie Krulik; living sister, Dianna (Earl) Unrue; sister, Sharon (Joseph) Vitucci; brother-in-law, Rex Unrue; nieces: Connie (David) Shaffer, Bonnie (Jamie) Owens; Lisa (Paul) Davis, Jessica Shaffer, Britni Owens, MaKaylee McElroy; nephews: John (Leslie) Unrue, Michael McElroy, John Unrue Jr., Tommy Parker, Matthew McElroy and Dylan Davis.