Shirley Ann Magura
1936 - 2020
Shirley Ann Magura

VALAPARAISO, IN - Shirley Ann Magura, age 83, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. It was a beautiful late summer day. Shirley was born to parents Oscar and Ovina Johnson in 1936 in Gardner, MA.

Shirley was a demure bookkeeper for the Gardner Chamber of Commerce when she caught the eye of a handsome young serviceman while attending an ice cream social. That soldier was Milan Magura who was stationed at nearby Fort Devens in Massachusetts at the time. After some small talk Milan declared to a skeptical Shirley that he would marry her, they would move to Indiana, and have three children. Milan's declaration proved prophetic, as they were married on February 11, 1961, in Gardner and Mark, Chris, and Mike are lifelong Hoosiers!

Shirley was a wonderful mother and dedicated homemaker in their early years together, hosting many birthday parties and gatherings, but had to dust off her bookkeeping skills when she was pressed in to duty doing payroll and paying bills when Milan opened up The Beef Mart in Valparaiso, and then Milan's Banquet Centre several years later. At one point, our Mom was keeping the books for three businesses at once and doing all the payroll with ink and pen! These were the days before Quickbooks

In retirement, Shirley enjoyed her home life with Milan and the natural beauty and flowers in their immaculately landscaped yard.

Shirley is survived by husband of 59 years, Milan; children, Mark (Amy), Christine, and Michael (Marsha); grandchildren Joseph (Beth) Magura, Steven Magura; Joshua Greenlee, Nick Greenlee; brother Richard Johnson, and sister Helen Johnson. Preceded in death by her parents, and her older sister, Betty Tolppa, who only recently passed away.

Visitation Monday September 21, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 Campbell St. Viewing Tuesday September 22, 2020 at St. Pauls Catholic Church (1855 Harrison Blvd.) 9:00AM until time of mass at 10:00 AM. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Burial St. Pauls Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St Paul Catholic School. Mask and social distancing required. (219) 462-3125




Published in The Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
September 18, 2020
I will always remember Aunt Shirley's warm smile and gentle presence. We always looked forward to visits from Aunt Shirley and her family.
Sandy Vysocky
Family
