Shirley Ann Ostrowski (nee Mokry) "Duchess"

HEGEWISCH, IL - Shirley Ann Ostrowski (nee Mokry) "Duchess" age 81 of Hegewisch passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving children and family. Shirley was a dedicated mother and homemaker of three children, devoted parishioner of St. Florian Church. She loved her children and family, and she was a kind, caring and compassionate person.

Shirley is the beloved wife of the late Robert "Zippy" Ostrowski, adored mother of Frances (late James) Wright, Michael (Audrey) Ostrowski, Donna (Mark) Johnson, loving grandmother of Shirley, Linda, Jamie, Bobby, Raymond, Kristy and Melissa. Great-grandmother of Haylee (her special little girl), Lilliana, Jimmy, Madison, Joey, Kenny, Jax, Avani, Emma and Mila. Beloved daughter of late Edward and late Frances Mokry, sister of late Marlene (late Walter) Kubiak, late Fred (Cindy) Mokry, late Edward (Barbara) Mokry and late David (Alice) Mokry. Daughter-in-law of late Michael and late Anna Ostrowski, and late Ignatius Kubiak. Sister-in-law of late Michael, late Albin "Bama" (late Helen) Ostrowski. Godchild of late Anthony (late Regina) Mokry "Uncle Tony and Auntie Irene". Loving Godmother of Ronald Kubiak Sr. and Brian Mokry. Special loving aunt of Ronald Kubiak Jr., David Kubiak and Laura Kubiak (her loving caregiver). Aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM at SADOWSKI FUNERAL HOME OF HEGEWISCH,13300 S. Houston Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 (773-646-1666). Funeral service to be held Friday, May 3, 2019 from 8:30 AM until 9:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 AM at St. Florian Church with Rev. David Simonetti Officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please omit flowers.

Shirley will be dearly missed by all who knew her. sadowskifh.com