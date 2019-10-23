Shirley Ann Pavlik (nee Gadd)

ST. JOHN, IN - Shirley Ann Pavlik age 87, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Michael) Naughton, John (Barbara) Pavlik and Christine (Chip) Bell; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence '"Larry" Pavlik; son, Michael; siblings, Burland Gadd, Mildred Wilding, Nora Wilding and Grover "Buggs" Gadd.

Shirley was born July 25, 1932 in Gary, IN to the late Grover and Margaret Gadd. She married the love of her life, Lawrence Pavlik and together they shared 66 years together. Shirley and Larry enjoyed traveling eventually retiring to Sebring, FL. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Ave Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Martin J. Dobrzynski officiating.

Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home.

