Shirley Burns

Service Information
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
46356
(219)-696-0921
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
520 E. Commercial Ave
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
520 E. Commercial Ave
Obituary
Shirley Burns

LOWELL, IN - Shirley Burns, 93, of Lowell, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Doug) Scaggs of Lowell; two grandchildren: Diane (John) Scott of FL, Michael Scaggs of Lowell; three great-grandchildren: Rebecca, Rachel and Reena Scott; siblings: Robert and Jack Haney and Norma Surface. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, son Robert and brother, Fred Haney.

Shirley was a member of Lowell's First United Methodist Church. Cremation will precede Visitation, December 1, from 3:00-4:00, concluding with Memorial Services at 4:00PM, all at her church, 520 E. Commercial Ave. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the or her church.

www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Nov. 27, 2019
Lowell, IN   219-696-0921
