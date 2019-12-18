Shirley E. Price

HOBART, IN - Shirley E. Price, age 90, a lifelong resident of Hobart, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born in Hobart, Indiana on May 8, 1929 to the late Ervin and Esther (nee Hartin) Carstensen. Shirley graduated from Hobart High School. She retired from the Electrical Department at McGill Corp in Valparaiso. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Shirley is survived by her loving children; three sons: Cecil "Bill" Hamilton, Ronald (Vikki) Hamilton and James Hamilton; two daughters: Linda Tolliver and Susan Soria; step-daughters: Lynn Heller, Kim (Mike) Berg, Jill Gravatt and Shirley (Bill) Boyd; many grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and brother, Ervin C. Carstensen and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Price; daughter, Nancy L. Hamilton; grandson, William Hamilton and her parents.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeffrey C. Carter officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. Cremation will follow. Visitation will take place Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service also at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.