Shirley Hancock CROWN POINT, IN - Shirley Hancock, age 72, of Crown Point, formerly of Portage, passed away at home on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born in Gary, Indiana on March 31, 1948 to the late John and Charlotte (nee McHargue) Davis. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Ronald Hancock, Sr.; sons, Ronald (Nikia) Hancock, Jr., David Hancock; grandchildren, Tayeisha, Diashawthea, Lavaryai, Nikia; brother, John (Carol) Davis; and nephews, David, Thomas, Christopher, Joshua. She was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Davis; and her parents. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Ryon Adcock officiating at Inland Manor Baptist Church, 630 N. County Line Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the church. Shirley wil be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Everyone is welcome to come for the viewing and service. The family ask physical contact be withheld and that people keep social distancing guidelines. People can be a part of the funeral in three ways: - Inland Manor Baptist Church has a FM Transmitter and an outside speaker so if people want to sit in their car and listen to the service they are more than welcome. Simply pull into the parking lot, turn your radio to 91.3 and the service will be broadcast over this channel; - Those who choose to come inside are more than welcome. The family ask that people wear a mask. If they do not have one they can voluntarily wear facemasks, gloves and hand sanitizer. All of these items will be available and in different locations; - Inland Manor Baptist Church will also have the service via Facebook Live for all those who would rather stay home, but still watch the funeral.