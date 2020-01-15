Shirley J. Ruffolo (nee Wesley)

HIGHLAND, IN - Shirley J. Ruffolo (nee Wesley), age 84, of Highland, IN, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. Beloved wife of 51 years to the late John Ruffolo. Loving mother of Cindy (Tom) Hecimovich, Sandy (Henry) Wise, Wendy (Rich) Sebock, Randy Ruffolo, Candy (Jim) Fransen and Lindy (Mike) Hakes. Proud grandmother of Michael, Dana, Tony, Nick, Alex, Josh, Joey, Randy, Jimmy and the late J.D. Great-grandmother of ten. Dear sister of Joseph (Carol) Wesley. Loving aunt. She will be missed by all.

Visitation Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Lying in state Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. Entombment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery – Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the (P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901).

