Shirley J. (Wesley) Ruffolo (1935 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Great lady! Our condolences, Love Eric and Evie Mason"
    - Evie Mason
  • "I am so sorry to hear this news. She was my favorite part..."
    - Jennifer Loitz
  • "Im so sorry for your loss. I know how hard it is. I love..."
    - Dawn Wilson
  • "I'm so sorry to hear about your mom. She was a beautiful,..."
    - Chris Lombardi
Service Information
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-322-7300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Shirley J. Ruffolo (nee Wesley)

HIGHLAND, IN - Shirley J. Ruffolo (nee Wesley), age 84, of Highland, IN, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. Beloved wife of 51 years to the late John Ruffolo. Loving mother of Cindy (Tom) Hecimovich, Sandy (Henry) Wise, Wendy (Rich) Sebock, Randy Ruffolo, Candy (Jim) Fransen and Lindy (Mike) Hakes. Proud grandmother of Michael, Dana, Tony, Nick, Alex, Josh, Joey, Randy, Jimmy and the late J.D. Great-grandmother of ten. Dear sister of Joseph (Carol) Wesley. Loving aunt. She will be missed by all.

Visitation Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Lying in state Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. Entombment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery – Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the (P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901).

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Jan. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Dyer, IN   219 322-7300
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.