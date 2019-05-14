Shirley June Blink (nee Barker)

HIGHLAND, IN - Shirley June Blink (nee Barker), 88, of Highland, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 12, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Jim) Sietsma; sons, Tom (Debbie), and Chuck (Carol); nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren, with the 12th due in August, and numerous additional relatives. Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband, Calvin, her parents Wade and Elizabeth Barker, four siblings; great granddaughter, Ashlynn; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 9516 Kennedy Avenue, Highland, Indiana 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, also at Calvary Baptist Church; Pastor Donald Rector, officiating. Interment, Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Crown Point, Indiana.

Shirley retired from the School Town of Highland and was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church.

