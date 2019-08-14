Shirley K. Wartsbaugh

HAMMOND, IN - Shirley K. Wartsbaugh, age 68 of Hammond, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She is survived by her friend Marvin Porter, sister Sharon (Michael) Trinks, step sister Leona (Ken) Madura, and several nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Leona Golembenski and step sister Linda.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30 am at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Avenue in Highland. Burial Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. Visitation will be on Thursday at the funeral home from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Shirley enjoyed helping people and worked as a volunteer for stroke survivors. www.fagenmiller.com