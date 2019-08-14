Shirley K. Wartsbaugh

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley K. Wartsbaugh.
Service Information
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-838-4824
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue
Highland, IN 46322
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Shirley K. Wartsbaugh

HAMMOND, IN - Shirley K. Wartsbaugh, age 68 of Hammond, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She is survived by her friend Marvin Porter, sister Sharon (Michael) Trinks, step sister Leona (Ken) Madura, and several nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Leona Golembenski and step sister Linda.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30 am at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Avenue in Highland. Burial Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. Visitation will be on Thursday at the funeral home from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Shirley enjoyed helping people and worked as a volunteer for stroke survivors. www.fagenmiller.com
Published in The Times on Aug. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.