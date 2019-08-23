Shirley J. Kingma

LARGO, FL - Shirley J. Kingma, age 84 of Largo, FL, formerly of Munster, IN, went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 19, 2019. She is survived by her beloved son: David (Lorianne) Kingma; loving grandson: Connor; nieces, nephews, and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with Shirley's family on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 24 at 11:30 AM with Rev. Cal Aardsma officiating. Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Munster Christian Reformed Church Cemetery in Munster. www.schroederlauer.com