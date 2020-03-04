Shirley L. Scott

Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-1117
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
Obituary
Shirley L. Scott

HOBART, IN - Shirley L. Scott, age 86, of Hobart, passed away March 2, 2020. She was a SAAC Supervisor for 25 years before retiring from the YMCA, she never left a magazine unread and was an expert in all Hollywood things. She loved spending time with her family and adored her grandkids, great grandkids and loved her animals. She worked for GE in Matoon, IL, McGill's in Valparaiso, and was an avid roller skater in her younger years. Shirley will be remembered as a spunky and outgoing lady. She had a good heart and soul and would do anything for anyone.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Vernon H. Scott; brother, Michael S. Biggs. She is survived by her daughters: Janet (Bill) Pictor, Mickie (Tom) Piscione; grandchildren: Chasity Wellnitz, Cory Hamscher, Dawn Britton, Eric Piscione; seven great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Shirley will be Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 2:00-7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home (Hobart). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hobart Family YMCA or the Humane Society. Interment at Angelcrest Cemetery in Valparaiso. www.burnsfuneral.com.


Published in The Times on Mar. 4, 2020
