Shirley M. Koch (nee Oedzes)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Shirley M. Koch (nee Oedzes), age 88, of Schererville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Karl William "Bill" Koch. Loving mother of Ted (Chris) Koch, Karla (Jim) Mitchell, and the late Jacquelyn Shilling. Dear grandmother of seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Florence (late Bill) Guldeman, late John (late Charlotte) Oedzes, and the late William (late Angie) Oedzes. Preceded in death also by her parents Edward and Florence Oedzes.

Visitation Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 16500 Woodlawn East Ave., South Holland, IL with Rev. Michael Udoekong officiating. Interment Oakland Memory Lanes – Dolton, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

