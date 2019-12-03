Shirley M. ((Oedzes) Koch (1931 - 2019)
  • "Peace be with you Karla and family during your time of..."
    - Ron and Kathy Otto
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
16500 Woodlawn East Ave.
South Holland, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
16500 Woodlawn East Ave.
South Holland, IL
Obituary
Shirley M. Koch (nee Oedzes)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Shirley M. Koch (nee Oedzes), age 88, of Schererville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Karl William "Bill" Koch. Loving mother of Ted (Chris) Koch, Karla (Jim) Mitchell, and the late Jacquelyn Shilling. Dear grandmother of seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Florence (late Bill) Guldeman, late John (late Charlotte) Oedzes, and the late William (late Angie) Oedzes. Preceded in death also by her parents Edward and Florence Oedzes.

Visitation Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 16500 Woodlawn East Ave., South Holland, IL with Rev. Michael Udoekong officiating. Interment Oakland Memory Lanes – Dolton, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Arrangements entrusted to SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt. 6/159th St.) South Holland, IL. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in The Times on Dec. 3, 2019
