Shirley M. Kudukis (nee Gosewich)

CROWN POINT, IN - Shirley M. Kudukis (nee Gosewich), age 92 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully March 18, 2019. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and the Four Seasons Gardening Club. Shirley loved gardening, dancing, especially the "jitterbug," and the Northwoods. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Algart.

She is survived by her loving children,Deborah Larsen, Neal Kudukis, Susan Boyd, Jeffrey Kudukis; grandchildren- Brian (Emily) Larsen M.D., Jill Larsen, Matthew Boyd, Justin Boyd, Michael (Brenna) Boyd, Kyle Kudukis, Kara Kudukis; three great-grandchildren, Penelope, Evelyn, and Kieran; faithful companion, Moonlight.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at St. Anthony Nursing Home Chapel, 203 W. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, CROWN POINT, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com