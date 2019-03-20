Shirley M. Kudukis

Shirley M. Kudukis (nee Gosewich)

CROWN POINT, IN - Shirley M. Kudukis (nee Gosewich), age 92 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully March 18, 2019. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and the Four Seasons Gardening Club. Shirley loved gardening, dancing, especially the "jitterbug," and the Northwoods. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Algart.

She is survived by her loving children,Deborah Larsen, Neal Kudukis, Susan Boyd, Jeffrey Kudukis; grandchildren- Brian (Emily) Larsen M.D., Jill Larsen, Matthew Boyd, Justin Boyd, Michael (Brenna) Boyd, Kyle Kudukis, Kara Kudukis; three great-grandchildren, Penelope, Evelyn, and Kieran; faithful companion, Moonlight.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at St. Anthony Nursing Home Chapel, 203 W. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, CROWN POINT, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Mar. 20, 2019
