Shirley M. Schmueser

MUNSTER, IN - Shirley M. Schmueser, age 85, of Munster, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Linda M. (Mark) Hasz, Sharon K. (Kevin) Schlink and Joanne M. (Paul) Elsner; son, Michael W. (Debbie) Schmueser; grandchildren, Jeffery Hasz, Lorna Silipino, Nicholas Hasz, Carl Elsner, and Patricia Schmueser; and great grandchildren, Rhys Silipino, Rowan Silipino and Harleigh Austin-Hasz. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvan P. and Bevy L. Evans; and brother, Roger Evans.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with Minister Randy Harrison officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Shirley was a Life Member of the Munster Historical Society, Munster Fire Dept. Women's Auxiliary, South Suburban Genealogy Society and retired after 26 years as Deputy Clerk Treasurer of the Town of Munster. www.kishfuneralhome.net