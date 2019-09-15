Shirley M. Slupczynski

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Shirley M. Slupczynski, age 84, of East Chicago, IN passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Bill) Potts; daughter-in-law Sandra (late Jeffery) Slupczynski; sisters: Bette Freeman and Dorothy Bafaloukos; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private.

Shirley retired from Dumanian Medical Corp. with over 39 years of service; a member of the former Holy Trinity Hungarian Church in East Chicago and it's Our Lady of Fatima Society; Shirley was also one of the "noodle ladies" at the church.

