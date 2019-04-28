Shirley Mae McInerney

VALPARAISO, IN - Shirley Mae McInerney, 91 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born August 6, 1927 in Chicago to Thomas and Mary Ellen (Baker) McCann. Shirley was a dedicated member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wanatah and devoted a great deal of her time to participating in activities at the church, including the Ladies Group. She also enjoyed flowers, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Shirley will be remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

On November 26, 1949 in Chicago, Shirley married Patrick McInerney, who preceded her in death in 2000. She is survived by their children: Kevin (Denise) McInerney, Marilyn (Tom) Moore, Sue (Jim Hatala) Smith, Patrick McInerney, Peggy (Randy) Parsley; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jerry; brother, David; sisters, Marilyn and Betty; and cousin, Jane Murphy.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 202 N. Ohio St., Wanatah, with Mass beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial of ashes to follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice Center or St. Vincent de Paul Society of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wanatah. Moeller Funeral Home handling arrangements.