Shirley Marlene Legler, 82, of Lowell, formerly of Highland IN, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with oral cancer. She was born in Gary, IN to the late Harlon and Lueanna Hamilton.

At age 5 her family moved from East Chicago to Black Oak where she grew up and graduated from Calumet High School in 1955. While attending high school she met the love of her life Charles (Chuck) Henry Legler and they were married on October 1, 1955. Shortly thereafter they started their family in Griffith IN and then moved to Highland IN in 1960.

Shirley was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Griffith IN. She was a devoted wife, caring mother, dedicated housewife and Avon Lady in the latter years of her life. She was an avid baseball fan and extremely loyal to the Chicago Cubs. She was thrilled to experience the joy of the 2016 season and their World Series victory. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends just reminiscing about the old times and life's experiences. Shirley was an exceptional listener and always instilled kindness, peace and compassion into every aspect of her life.

Shirley and her family are grateful for the extraordinary care provided by the leadership and staff at the Cedar Creek Health Center in Lowell, IN where she spent the last three plus years of her life. Their care and compassion along with the cherished friendships she experienced made the last three years very special to her and the family.

She is survived by her two children, Danny (Danielle) Legler and Larry (Sara) Legler. She loved her grandchildren Adam (Lisa) Legler, Lauren (Adam) Hill, Samantha (Isaac) Legler and her first great grandchild Finley Elizabeth Hill. Survivors also include her many cherished aunt's, cousins, nieces, nephews and dedicated friends who sent her many cards and visited her regularly. Shirley was preceded in death by her brother Jeroy Hamilton, her parents Harlon and Lueanna Hamilton and husband Chuck Legler.

Visitation will be on Thursday March 7, 2019 at the HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME - HIGHLAND, IN from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday March 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Crown Point, IN, Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Hospice Foundation would be appreciated.

