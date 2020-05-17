Shirley May Pope Hahn
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley May Pope Hahn HOBART, IN - Shirley May Pope Hahn, age 96, a long-time resident of Hobart, sang her last song, baked her last pie, and cleaned her last kitchen sink, on May 14, 2020. She was born in Gary, IN on April 26, 1924, to William and Bertha (Eddleston) Lankford. She is survived by her husband, William E. Hahn and by her five children, her brother, 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, one great, great, granddaughter, two nieces, and one nephew. Shirley's first husband, Kenneth Wayne Pope, preceded her in death in 2002. A private family memorial service will be held for Shirley early in June at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. Please call 219-942-1117 or check online at www.burnsfuneral.com to extend online condolences and read the full version of her obituary. To honor Shirley's love of music, donations may be made to the Hobart Educational Foundation, 32 East 7th Street, Hobart, IN 46342. Please note that this donation is in Shirley's memory so the funds will be designated for the Hobart School's music programs. Or if you prefer, you may donate to a charity of your choice in Shirley's memory. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved