Shirley Polovina In Loving Memory of My Mother and Best Friend Shirley Polovina on Mother's Day When a mother dies, we lose a piece of who we are We lose the person whose story provides the beginning of our own I'll always remember Mom "Our Story" I pray that God has given you "The Crown" You've truly won. You're always with me mom - "Always" Love you Mom, Nanci



